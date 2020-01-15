Zarif blast Europe's claim of complying with JCPOA

Britain, France, and Germany started a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Zarif criticized Europeans for their false claims by bringing some fact in separate Twitter messages as follow:

E3 think they’re living in the 19th Century, when they dictated to countries, lied, & got away with it.



-IRAN triggered the DRM



-IRAN is NOT the one emptying the accord of its substance—the E3 is



Forget about compensating for US fulfill your own obligations.



EVEN JUST ONE.

E3 claims it has kept its obligations under JCPOA.



✔️Reality Check:



- Zero imports of Iranian oil

- Embargoing of Iranian banks & SWIFT disconnect

- Non-implementation of Blocking Statute

- Exodus of European firms in Iran

- Failure to even sell "exempted" food/medicine

Here's what E3 HAS been busy w/ since the US left JCPOA:



✔️Reality Check 2:



- Issued empty statements

- Violated its own laws by bowing to US extraterritorial sanctions

- Ignored Iran's 3 notifications of DRM activation

- Set up INSTEX w/o single transaction



Enough is enough.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the three European countries' measures to activate nuclear dispute mechanism and said that what the UK, France, and Germany have done is a passive move and out of weakness.

"If the Europeans want to exploit the dispute resolution process in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they must prepare themselves to accept its consequences," Mousavi said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish