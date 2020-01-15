Iran criticizes E3's triggering nuclear dispute mechanism

In a meeting with the Croatian Ambassador to Iran Drago Stambuk whose country has taken over presidency of the EU, he added that Iran has already activated and completed the mechanism.

"Iran's five steps in reducing compliance with the deal is the result of activation of the mechanism, as Iran has the right to scale back its commitments proportionate to the other parties' failure to do their part under the international accord," he said.

Since Iran has already launched the mechanism, similar move by the three European states is not only a passive stance but also lacks legal and political basis and cannot be accepted.

Iran still complies with the JCPOA and if the European states fulfill their commitments under the deal, all Iran's nuclear steps are reversible, Araghchi said.

Expressing doubt over efficiency of Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX), he said that the mechanism has not yet been operationalized is a clear sign of the three European states' inability to do their side under the deal.

Stambuk, for his part, voiced his country and EU's readiness for helping ease tensions in the region hoping that peace and calm will prevail in the region with further interaction among the other parties.

He further noted that he will convey Iranian side's concerns to relevant authorities in EU.

