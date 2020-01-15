Russian envoy : JCPOA's enemies happy with E3 dispute mechanism

"Enemies of #JCPOA are happy. They perceive Dispute Resolution Mechanism as”the last nail into the coffin of #IranDeal,” Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

He added: "The duty of the remaining JCPOA participants is to disappoint them and to arrange DRM implementation in the most prudent way thus reducing the associated risks."

"The Russian MFA reacted to the use of Dispute Resolution Mechanism under #JCPOA by France, Germany and UK: this step causes deep disappointment and serious concern".

"We see no reason for this action," he reiterated.

"Eurotroika says that it engaged Dispute Resolution Mechanism under #JCPOA “in good faith.” Maybe."

But this action is associated with unnecessary risks which at a later stage can compel us to recollect: the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I hope it will not happen.

"Unfortunately the triggering of Dispute Resolution Mechanism by E-3 demonstrated that the remaining #JCPOA participants, while being united in support of the deal, significantly disagree on the way ahead."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the three European countries' measures to activate nuclear dispute mechanism and said that what the UK, France, and Germany have done is a passive move and out of weakness.

"If the Europeans want to exploit the dispute resolution process in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they must prepare themselves to accept its consequences," Mousavi said.

He underlined that the three European countries are taking a measure completely out of weakness and passiveness.

Britain, France, and Germany started a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Mousavi said that the process of resolving the differences in the JCPOA had been started by the Islamic Republic of Iran more than a year ago by sending official letters by (Iran's) Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) to the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA and thus neither a new development based on the process nor in practical terms has occurred.

