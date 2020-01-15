British Amb. to return to Tehran: Telegraph

UK official says this was a pre-planned trip back to London and that Macaire will return to his post in Tehran. This isn't him being pulled out of the country, the correspondent said.

UK ambassador Rob Macaire has left Iran after his arrest over the weekend, according to IRNA, Sanchez tweeted.

The ambassador of the United Kingdom in Iran has left the country with prior notice and according to the protocols, according to an IRNA report.

Macaire attended an illegal gathering in front of Amir-Kabir University in Tehran on Saturday following the crash of Ukrainian airliner which claimed the lives of 176 people.

He was arrested by the police but was released shortly following contacts by the Iranian Foreign Ministry officials.

Macaire was later summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran for his unconventional conduct and the UK was officially informed of Iran's protest against his move.

He was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in illegal gatherings has nothing to do with their responsibilities as the political representatives of their countries and is against the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Convention clearly says that all the diplomatic people that are under political immunity have to respect the laws of the host country and avoid interfering with their affairs.

According to the diplomatic protocols, every ambassador and diplomatic representatives can notify the host country and return to his country for any reason.

