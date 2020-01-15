Ambassador: 2019; year of flourishing Tehran-Beijing ties

Speaking to IRNA on Wednesday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh described the diplomatic performance of 2019 between Tehran and Beijing, adding that the two countries have long-standing and friendly ties, but the ties have further expanded over the last few years, especially in the past year it has entered a new phase.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in China stated that one of his strategic plans to strengthen bilateral relations with China and noted that in 2019, many efforts were made in this field and we have a plan in 2020, while strengthening the existing relations, identify and work on various bilateral partnerships.

He referred to 2019 an important year in the political relations of the two countries and made the remark that this year the new Iranian ambassadors to China and China to Iran have started their activities.

The Iranian ambassador to China referred to the importance of strengthening diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying that one of the issues the two countries have always had a close relationship and view is the issue of the JCPOA.

He reiterated that China has always supported Iran's positions in the JCPOA and has opposed the US' unilateral sanctions against Tehran, seeking Iran's economic benefits in the JCPOA.

