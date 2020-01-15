China undermines Europeans act to launch dispute mechanism

Speaking in a regular press conference, Shuang said: "China regrets that Britain, France, and Germany have triggered the dispute mechanism of the JCPOA. We don't believe it will help solve any problem or ease any tensions."

"It is China's consistent view that there are strong reasons behind Iran's reduction of compliance," he said referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

"In disregard of international law and obligations, the US resorted to maximum pressure on Iran and thwarted other parties' efforts to implement the deal," he noted.

"This is the root cause of the tensions on the Iranian nuclear issue," he reiterated.

"The JCPOA is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by the UN Security Council resolution."

"As a pillar for the non-proliferation regime and Middle East peace and stability, it is a key component of the international order based on international law."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message expressed regret over Europeans' violations of their own regulations in Iran nuclear deal.

"E3's response to the US attack on JCPOA has been to cut trade/investment in Iran while embargoing our oil," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

He added, "Told #Raisina2020 it's sad that biggest economy has allowed itself to be bullied into violating own obligations."

Shuang went on to say: "Under current circumstances, we hope all parties will remain calm and restrained, resolve differences regarding compliance through dialogue and consultation under the JCPOA Joint Commission, and take concrete actions to preserve and implement the deal by restoring the balance of rights and obligations."

"China will continue to keep close communication with all parties to facilitate peace through dialogue and work for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," he added.

"We will do all we can to help ease tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue and in the Middle East," Chinese diplomat reiterated.

