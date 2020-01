On Wednesday, Jahangiri commemorated and honored the martyrs of the Ukrainian plane.

After the cabinet meeting, he wrote a note while signing the memorial note of the Ukrainian plane crash martyrs.

In the note, the first vice president wrote: "To all the passengers who were eternal in the sky and in the memory of a nation, to the unfinished dreams and to the words that were never given the opportunity."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish