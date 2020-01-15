Zarif regrets over E3's breach of own obligation

"E3's response to the US attack on JCPOA has been to cut trade/investment in Iran while embargoing our oil," Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

He added, "Told #Raisina2020 it's sad that biggest economy has allowed itself to be bullied into violating own obligations."

"JCPOA's future depends on E3, not Iran," he reiterated.

Earlier in a message, Zarif said that the UK is parroting the US line, adding that they cannot save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by appeasing the bully.

"E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully & pressuring the complying party Rather it should muster the courage to fulfill its own obligations," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the three European countries' measures to activate nuclear dispute mechanism and said that what the UK, France, and Germany have done is a passive move and out of weakness.

"If the Europeans want to exploit the dispute resolution process in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they must prepare themselves to accept its consequences," Mousavi said.

He underlined that the three European countries are taking a measure completely out of weakness and passiveness.

Britain, France, and Germany kickstarted a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Mousavi said that the process of resolving the differences in the JCPOA had been started by the Islamic Republic of Iran more than a year ago by sending official letters by (Iran's) Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) to the Coordinator of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA and thus neither a new development based on the process nor in practical terms has occurred.

