Iran, Denmark talk about Europe impracticality

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020, both sides discussed Europe's fear of US with regard to implementing commitment under the deal.

Iranian and Danish top diplomats exchanged views on the cause of tension and insecurity in the Persian Gulf and especially the role of US and its allies in the region.

Zarif earlier held talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, German Minister of State Niels Annen, Estonian top diplomat and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urmas Reinsalu on issues of mutual interests.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish