According to the CBI report, after the heirs of some of the victims of the 9/11 accident succeeded to obtain a verdict from a New York court condemning the Iranian government and the Central Bank, they issued a lawsuit over seizing CBI assets worth $5.990876696 billion.

The Italian court first issued a verdict to confiscate Iran's assets on June 14, 2018.

Then the Central Bank using expert local lawyers made the Italian court cancel its appeal on October 10, 2018.

The September 11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to B_Team's complicity in various crimes, saying it is not surprising that the 9/11 accident still haunts US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"A Luxembourg court rejected a US request to compensate victims of the Twin Towers attacks by seizing assets from Iran, a country an American court has accused of involvement in the event that killed thousands," Luxembourg Times earlier reported.

"The rule of the US court used to repeal the immunity of the defendants, namely the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Central Bank of Iran, is not compatible with international law," it added.

