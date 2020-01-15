Iranian envoy comments on reason for Ukrainian airplane crash

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis along with eight others in their entourage were targetted at Baghdad airport by the US forces on January 3.

Qashqavi cited the order of assassination of martyr Lieutenant General Soleimani, by US President Donald Trump, adding that this assassination was a space full of revenge by the Iranian nation; no doubt, if the war atmosphere created after the assassination of martyr Lieutenant General Soleimani would never have shot down a Ukrainian plane.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash, adding that according to existing and similar records in the history of such disasters in the world, Iran has become a record in the world for fast information because no country has so far in three days, to its public opinion and the world about similar incident.

Reminding Trump tweets about martyr Soleimani, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic said: "Iran's bereaved people, on the one hand, commemorate the martyrs of the Ukrainian plane crash and on the other hand are preparing for the great martyr General Soleimani, " I do not know what tweets the US officials will hold after this historic event, which will be held with the unique participation of the Iranian people.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot shown near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish