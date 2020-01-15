Zarif : Gen. Soleimani most effective force against Dash

"General Soleimani was the single most effective force against Daesh," Zarif said addressing Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, India on Wednesday.

"If you don't believe me see who are celebrating the death of Soleimani, not the ordinary people, In 430 Indian cities they mourned his death, two people are celebrating President Trump, Pompeo & Daesh," he added.

"I negotiated with the Secretary of State of the US, he negotiated with the Foreign Minister of Iran," he noted adding: "I deliver on every point I signed onto and you don't have to trust me, you trust the .... reports of IAEA including 5 reports after President Trump."

"The US did not implement its commitments and it has withdrawn," Zarif said.

"I'd listened to President Trump that today he repeated what Prime Minister Johnson imprudently said yesterday that we want a Trump deal and President Trump is very happy."

Zarif said: "I had a US deal and the US broke it."

"If I have the Trump deal how long would it last another 10 months? Maybe until the flight from Canada?" he said referring to the G7 Summit.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

