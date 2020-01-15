Iran to sign Sport MoU with Oman, China: official

Speaking to IRNA, Brigadier General Jamshid Fouladi said Iran has proposed holding five sports events including competitions and training courses with China and Oman.

He added that a series of competitions were also held in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by US forces in Iraq.

Earlier, Iranian armed forces team Iranian team received four titles in the China International Army Games.

The International Army Games was a Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD).

