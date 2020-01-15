Iran, Afghanistan confer on regional developments

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020 which is underway in New Delhi, India.

Both sides reviewed the latest political conditions.

Zarif arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to attend the 5th Raisina Dialogue.

In addition to delivering a speech in the event, Zarif is also slated to hold separate meetings with Indian and foreign officials.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

