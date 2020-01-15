Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: All liable in Ukrainian jet disaster must be punished

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that all those accountable for the accidental downing of the civilian Ukrainian aircraft last week must be punished.

- Relief operations underway in Iran’s flood-hit south

Relief and rescue operations are underway in Iran’s flood-stricken areas but closure of the roads has slowed the operations in the southern areas.

- Iran urges regional push for expulsion of US forces

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Missiles came down like shooting stars

Troops at the Iraqi air base that bore the brunt of Iran’s first direct missile attack against U.S. forces said they were shocked by its intensity and grateful to emerge unscathed.

- Lebanese protesters urge PM to form cabinet

Protesters in Lebanon have vowed to escalate their demonstrations if the newly appointed prime minister Hassan Diab fails to form a cabinet of independent ministers within 48 hours, MTV local TV Channel reported on Tuesday.

- Iran handball beats Besiktas in friendlies

Iran national handball team has defeated Turkish club Besiktas in two friendly matches as part of preparation for the 2020 Asian Men’s Handball Championship.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Agaverdi Pashayev to perform Hossein Dehlavi’s compositions in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani conductor Agaverdi Pashayev has said that he plans to perform compositions by the late celebrated Iranian composer Hossein Dehlavi in a concert in his country in the future.

- CBI to facilitate private sector’s foreign trade

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) says the bank is going to take necessary measures in order to facilitate the private sector’s foreign trade, IRIB reported.

- Iran volleyball learn opponents at Tokyo 2020

Iran national volleyball team have learned their opponents at the 2020 Olympic Games.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- CBI adjusts cap on future regulated forex market

With the aim to facilitate trade in the anticipated regulated foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Iran raised the ceiling of planned daily forex trade fivefold.

- Stocks a high rewarding investment in Iran

The total value of trade in Iran’s stock market registered a year-on-year growth of 118.5% during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, yielding the highest return compared to other preferred markets.

- Europeans trigger JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism

The three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal on Tuesday referred Iran’s compliance issue to the agreement’s Joint Commission under the dispute resolution mechanism set out in paragraph 36 of the accord, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

