Int'l Exhibition of Cooling, Heating Installations opens in Isfahan

Some 95 companies from eight provinces of Tehran, Alborz, Isfahan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Fars, Qazvin and Qom as well as a Chinese firm are participating in the ongoing event.

The companies are displaying air conditioning systems, industrial installations for buildings, water purifiers, water pumps and pipes and fittings in the event.

The number of participants in the ongoing exhibition increased from 70 firms last year to 95 this year, up by 30 percent compared to the figure for the year earlier.

8072**2050

