Zarif confers with Germen minister of state

During the meeting, Zarif criticized Europeans' impracticality regarding their commitments under the JCPOA, saying that their move to use mechanism of solving disputes is void of any legal basis and a strategic mistake politically.

Annen, for his part, said that ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran is important for Germany, adding that their stance is supporting the JCPOA and spirit of three European minister is not destroying the deal.

Zarif arrived in New Delhi of India on Tuesday to attend Raisina Dialogue 2020.

Addressing the meeting and holding talks with high-ranking attendees will be on the agenda of the top Iranian diplomat.

The annual multilateral conference themed "Raisina Dialogue" is to take place in New Delhi, India during January 14-16, 2020.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish