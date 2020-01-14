Jan 14, 2020, 7:52 PM
Iran Air to resume flights to Italy

Tehran, Jan 14, IRNA – The Airline of Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air) announced on Tuesday that the flights to the capital city of Rome, Italy are scheduled to be resumed on February 3, 2020.

The flights are to be conducted every Mondays and Thursdays from Imam Khomeini International Airport to Rome.

Presently, regular flights from Iran to Milan of Italy depart on Tuesdays and Fridays.

