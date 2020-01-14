Iran, Russia examine avenues to boost trade balance

In the meeting, both sides stressed the need to develop and strengthen parliamentary relations while working closely together on regional and international issues especially in Syria.

They also exchanged views on expanding relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, Leonid Slutsky once again referred to the US assassination of US Martyr Qasem Soleimani by US forces in Iraq, while condemning it, called the move as illegal.

He went on to say that although the US was pursuing its own scenario in this regard, Washington failed once again with the wisdom of the Iranian government and the vigilance of the Iranian people.

In this meeting, Iran's ambassador, for his part thanked the sympathy of the Russian people with the Iranian nation over recent air crash and underlined the need to further expand cooperation on regional and international developments between the two countries.

