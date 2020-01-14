Iran Bar Association offers legal aid to families of air crash victims

Board of Directors of Iran’s Bar Association issued a statement on Tuesday expressing sympathy to the families of the victims of the air disaster and those affected by the incident.

The Association said in the statement that it is ready to provide the families of the victims with any legal assistance they might be in need of.

The statement also urged Iranian authorities to compensate for material and moral impact of the crash and punish those involved in the incident.

A Ukrainian airliner last week crashed near Tehran shortly after take-off. Iran’s General Staff of Armed Forces took full responsibility for the incident and said the plane was downed due to human error and apologized for the tragedy.

9416**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish