Iran adds over 3,000 megawatts to its power plants capacity

Only in this year, consumption management has decreased by about 3,874 MW since the summer peak, and consumption management is monitorable and reliable with daily dispatching coordination of (centralized distribution) of electricity distribution companies.

He referred to the lack of prolonged power blackout in the nation's electricity grid for 16 consecutive years as a result of the collective effort of the nation's power grid complex, while at least 12 European countries, the US and other countries have faced with blackout for the past 3 to 4 years.

The spokesman for the electricity industry went on to say that this year, despite the sanctions, 100,000 megawatts of power were repaired, some 3,250 megawatts of new power plants, along with 10,000 megawatts of power transformers and a 1,600-kilometer transmission network were put into operation.

