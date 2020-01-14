Iranian ambassador, Turkmenistan's president discuss bilateral ties in Ashgabat

During the meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Arbab Khales highlighted Iran's resolute determination to expand multilateral relations with Turkmenistan.

He expressed hope for broader, deeper cooperation between the two neighbors given potentials in different fields, especially in the transit sector, including several border crossings.

Berdimuhammedow condoled on the martyrdom of IRGC’s Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and expressed sympathy with his family.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and his fellow combatants were martyred by a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport on January 3, upon direct order of US President Donald Trump.

Referring to the commonalities between Turkmenistan and Iran, he praised Iran’s initiative on the joint ceremony to commemorate Nowruz and celebrating common personalities.

The Turkmen President said that Iran plays an important role in the transit sector for both countries.

Berdimuhammedow recently sent a formal message of condolences to Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the Ukrainian airplane crash last week that killed all 176 people on board.

