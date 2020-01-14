New discovery shows Iran-Japan ties as early as AD 765

According to Japan's NHK television, by using infrared light on a piece of antique wood, Japanese researchers found that there was a Persian man in Japan that most probably was an educator in the court of the emperor.

The antique wood was uncovered about 50 years ago in Heijo-kyo palace in Nara, but then, the technology of rebuilding the writings of the wood did not exist.

The writings on the wood show that in 736 under emperor Shomu a Persian man came from China to Japan. After receiving him, the emperor gives him a high place in the court.

Researchers believe that "Hashino Kiumichi" that can be read on the wood is the Persian man's Japanese name.

Since January 2017, the wood has been on public display. Nara was the cultural capital center of Japan in the eighth century.

