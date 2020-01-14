Iran International Exhibition of MIDEX 2020 kicks off

The 2020 edition of MIDEX expo hosts 212 Iranian companies and 8 companies from Germany, South Korea, Italy, Belgium, France, and China.

Different products in several categories are exhibited in this event, including interior design, architecture & design, lighting & smart building, interior & public & open area view, prefabricated houses & modern materials, environmental, modern installation technologies, services, decoration accessories and material, furniture & related accessories and HVAC modern technologies.

The expo is aimed at introducing domestic capabilities in the field of architecture to the world and building a bridge between universities and manufacturers as well as identifying the domestic potential to export services in this field.

The exhibition will be held in Tehran on January 14-17. The time of exhibition is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

9416**2050

