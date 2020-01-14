Iran possesses know-how to set up, repair power plants across Middle East

Mohammad-Vali Alaeddini made the remarks during a visit to a power plant repair company in Alborz Province west of Tehran.

He said that Satkab company can repair different kinds of steam, natural gas, combined-cycle, incineration, and turbines of generators, as well as make strategic parts of power plants.

Alaeddini said that the company is involved in activities in Syria and Iraq and added that Iran's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) provided a good opportunity for the company to expand engineering services to the region.

Saying that Iran is able to make gas-power plants from A to Z, he added that Iran has surpassed countries like Russian in production of gas generators turbine and is among the bests in the world.

He also said that Iran can compete with the best companies in the world in repairing power plants, adding that Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in power technology despite the US sanctions.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish