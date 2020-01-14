IRGC cmdr: Gen Soleimani, initiator of US chain defeats in battlefields

Gen Soleimani was is an enduring myth and unforgettable and unrepeated commander, Major General Hossein Salami said in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with the visiting Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

In the meeting, the Syrian premier expressed condolences to General Salami over the Jan 3 martyrdom of Lt Soleimani.

As Salami stressed, Gen Soleimani will never be faded away from the Muslim nations' memory.

Although he was born in Iran, he belonged to the World of Islam as he had a special status in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, Salami said while talking about Gen Soleimani.

Gen Soleimani strengthened the power of the Resistance front, Salami noted.

About Tehran's stance on Syria, Salami said Iran respects Syria's territorial integrity, stands by the Syrians and stays in the field to make the enemies leave Syria.

The Syrian premier, too, appreciated Gen Soleimani's services in line with the settlement of security in the region.

Further, Khamis said he has brought the top medal of honor of the Syrian armed forces to Tehran to present it to the family of Gen Soleimani.

All in Syria mourns for Gen Soleimani because he was recognized by countries of the Resistance front as a unique champion, Khamis said.

Syrian prime minister at the head of a delegation arrived in Tehran on Monday and was officially welcomed by Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri at the Sa'dabad cultural complex, north Tehran.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish