Official: Iranians never to forgive US for assassination of General Soleimani

Speaking to IRNA, Head of the Center for Contemporary Iranian Studies in Russia Recep Safarov said millions of Iranians now consider as their main goal hurting the US' interests in the region.

Referring to the wave of anger against the US in Iran, he said now every Iranian regards as his responsibility taking revenge for General Soleimani.

He noted that the US act will have heavy consequences and will endanger its presence in the region.

Safarov went on to say that hatred against the US is becoming widespread in the Middle East and even outside the region.

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US along with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to the heinous crime against the Iranian Commander who was on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres underlined Iran\s right to self-defense against any threat.

"In conformity with international law and in exercising its inherent right to self-defense, Iran will take all necessary and proportionate measures against any threat or use of force," Takht Ravanchi said in his letter.

