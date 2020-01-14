Vaezi: Gov't to stand by families of victims of air disaster

Vaezi made the remarks in an Instagram post on Ukrainian Plane Crash in Tehran, saying these days are bitter and hard.

He expressed his sincerest condolences to every single family affected by the accident.

He wished patience for the families of the victims.

After the US increased tension in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country made a reaction and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 373 was shot shown near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

Iranian officials have admitted that human error was responsible for downing the passenger plane and expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish