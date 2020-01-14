Leader urges Govt, NGOs to help people in Sistan-Baluchestan

In his message released in the wake of the floods in the aftermath of heavy rains in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, the Supreme Leader said torrents of rains in Sistan-Baluchestan and some other areas in south eastern Iran which caused inundation and landslide prompting the governmental and non-governmental organizations to help people and prevent further losses.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to unprecedented flood in Sistan-Baluchestan in the southeastern part of the country, saying: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our affected compatriots."

Heavy rains on Thursday night caused heavy floods in three provinces in southeast and south of Iran.

Sistan-Baluchestan province was affected in the most severe way due to receiving record-breaking precipitation which is 26 times more than last year.

