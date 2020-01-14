Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges collective efforts to de-escalate tensions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday called for collective efforts to stabilize the region and reduce tensions.

- Deputy: Roads Ministry built 980km of railroad in three years

The Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development constructed 980 kilometers of railroad during the past three years, with $4.28 million in investments, said a deputy minister.

- Iran VP orders urgent relief operations in flood-hit areas

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Monday ordered aid organizations to mobilize all facilities to render services to flood- stricken people in the country’s south.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Trump made up ‘imminent’ Iranian threat

Pentagon chief Mark Esper explicitly said Sunday that he had seen no hard evidence that four American embassies had been under possible threat when President Donald Trump authorized the targeting of Iran’s top commander.

- Trump blindly following Zionist regime’s schemes

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, is blindly undertaking the Zionist regime’s schemes in the region, says the political and media adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

- Iran crowned Karate 1-Series A Santiago champion

Iran national karate team has won the team title of the Karate 1-Series A Santiago 2020.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Real revenge will be expulsion of U.S. forces

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said on Monday that the real revenge for assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will be expulsion of the United States troops from the region.

- DEFC producing animation on preservation of Iranian historical sites

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is producing an animation on the preservation of Iranian historical sites.

- Iran claim Karate 1-Series A Santiago 2020

Team Iran claimed the title of the Karate 1-Series A Santiago 2020 on Sunday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Hope for closer ties with Oman

President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on becoming the new sultan of Oman, hoping for development of ties between Tehran and Muscat.

- Tehran stocks keep climbing

The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange hit a record high of 392,000 points on Monday after gaining more than 16,000 points, or 4.3%, for the day.

- E3 ready to continue engagement for de-escalation

Three European powers reiterated on Sunday their readiness to continue engagement with Iran for de-escalation and stability in the region.

