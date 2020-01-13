China reiterates its opposition to US' anti-Iran sanctions

Speaking in a regular press conference, Shuang said: "Our principled position is clear-cut. We are against unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long-arm jurisdiction".

"We believe wanton use or threat of sanctions won't solve any problem," he added.

"We hold that purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations should be complied with in state-to-state relations; differences should be properly handled in peaceful ways through dialogue and negotiation," he noted.

"China calls on all parties concerned to view what has happened based on their own merits and stick to the general direction of political settlement."

"Concrete steps should be taken to defuse the [Persian] Gulf situation and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," he reiterated.

"As to the US sanctions including on Chinese entities, I'd like to point out that for a long time, China and Iran have been conducting mutually-beneficial cooperation in various sectors within the framework of international law," Chinese diplomat said adding: "Such cooperation, which is justified and lawful and doesn't harm any third party's interests, should be respected and protected."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shuang referred to recent deadly air crash in Iran, saying: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic Ukrainian plane crash."

"We express deepest condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families," he added.

"We have noted relevant parties are in communication regarding this and hope to see a proper settlement to avoid further complication."

The plane of Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members on board were killed in the crash.

Earlier in a separate message Iranian top diplomat offered profound regret over the deadly accident, saying: "Human error at the time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft which happened near Tehran on Wednesday.

The statement further assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and is to bring those responsible for the tragedy to the court.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hereby extends its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the incident as well as those foreign nationals aboard the flight. It also offers its apology for the human error which caused the crash.

