Zarif sympathizes with victims of SE Iran flood

"Unprecedented floods are ravaging ⁦‪#Iran‬⁩'s Sistan & Baluchistan province, with significant human & material costs," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.



"‎Even as search and rescue ops continue, focus will be on restoring livelihoods," he added.



He noted: "‎Our thoughts and prayers are with our affected compatriots."

Earlier, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on Monday ordered the mobilization of all facilities to render services to the flood-stricken people.

Heavy rains on Thursday night caused heavy floods in three provinces in southeast and south of Iran.

Sistan and Balouchestan province was affected in the most severe way due to receiving record-breaking precipitation which is 26 times more than last year.

