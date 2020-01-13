Iran condemns British officials' immature statements

The statement also blasted the immature remarks of the other British officials in this connection.

The ministry once again condemned the remarks made by the UK prime minister as well as foreign and defense secretaries as "unacceptable".

These British officials had made statements regarding the US President Donald Trump's move to order assassination of the IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis.

The presence of the UK ambassador in a local gathering is flagrant intervention in the country's internal affairs and against principles of diplomatic norms, the statement said.

It said such remarks could be interpreted as the UK efforts to make its own contribution in America's already failed policy of exerting uttermost pressure on Iran.

Referring to the UK foreign secretary's remarks who threatened Iran with further sanctions on Monday, the statement said it is clear that the UK regime is still nurturing anti-Iran hallucinations based on wrong but dangerous calculations and seeks to escalate tension both in region and its relations with Iran.

The statement went on to warn the UK officials that accusations against Iran cannot cover up that regime's blind obedience to the US and UK's disgraceful inability to execute its commitments under the JCPOA as well its refusal to fulfill the ruling of the UK court in repaying hundreds of millions of pounds to the Iranian people because of their intimidation towards America.

It further stressed that any kind of errors on the part of the UK will receive a severe and appropriate response which Britain should fully stand responsible for all consequences.

At the end of the statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed to the UK's history of colonialism in the Middle East region and said long gone is the time when the British ambassadors were in the habit of interfering in countries' internal affairs and sowing discord by fanning the flames of domestic issues.

Britain should know that it has now to stop such scandalous behaviors and admit the fact the period when the sun never set in the British territories has gone by decades ago.

It stressed that Iranian people, despite all differences in their ideas and tastes, will never accept the foreign intervention specially by those governments which have a history of colonialism and supporting dictators in the region.

Iranians would also never forget that it was the British government which acted as the main supplier of arms to murderers of Jamal Khashoggi and the child killers in Yemen.

The Foreign Ministry also called for an immediate end to the British Tehran embassy's interference and provocative measures and warned that it will not stop at just summoning the ambassador if such actions continue to take place.

