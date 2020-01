Produced by Morteza Shabani, the documentary depicts the story of a ten-year-old boy who collects the copper wires along with his friends. They gather the wires from homes demolished during war and sell them to make a living.

The 22nd edition of the Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People was held in Greece from November 30 to December 7, 2019.

