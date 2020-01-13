Judiciary Chief vows to protect rights of air disaster victims

“An important point in the disaster [of downing the Ukrainian airplane] is the legal aspect that must be followed up. I assure all people that all material and moral rights of the victims and their families will be fully protected,” Raisi said in the Judiciary's High Council session on Monday.

He underlined that the case has been assigned to the Armed Forces Judicial Organization which enjoys distinguished judges and qualified experts.

A plane belonging to the Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport after its engine caught fire, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran’s General Staff of Armed Forces on Saturday took full responsibility for the disaster and said the plane was downed by the defensive missile system due to human error.

Judiciary Chief also mentioned the legal dimension of the US assassination of General Soleimani that can be pursued in international courts to bring the US President to justice.

He said that the Judiciary’s High Council of Human Rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other related departments should cooperate to prosecute the US president as "the number one suspect of this terrorist act" and hold him accountable in a fair international court.

Raisi described the IRGC’s retaliatory missile attack on the US airbase in Baghdad as a “precise, powerful and wise” measure which was "an unprecedented action against US interests in 70 years".

Lieutenant General Soleimani who was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander and his companions were targeted by a US army terrorist attack upon the direction of President Donald Trump in Baghdad on January 3.

