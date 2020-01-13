Zarif to attend 2020 Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi

According to the Indian media, in addition to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison who is the key speaker of the event, foreign ministers of India, Russia, Morocco, Maldives, Bhutan, Australia, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and Uzbekistan will attend the event.

The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi.

Since its inception in 2016, the conference has emerged as India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish