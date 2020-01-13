Turkmenistan sympathizes with Iran over plane crash

Expressing sorrow on behalf of the people and the government of his country, the Turkmen president sympathized with the people of Iran.

After the US heightened the tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) took a retaliatory measure by hitting the US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq on January 8, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on Wednesday morning.

The high-ranking officials of Turkmenistan also signed the memorial book opened for the plane crash in the Iranian Embassy in Ashgabat.

Turkmen officials and diplomats and ambassador of other countries in Ashgabat also went to the Iranian Embassy in Turkmenistan and expressed condolences over the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

