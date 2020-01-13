Iran's Embassy in Kuwait opens memorial book for air disaster victims

At the opening ceremony, a number of foreign diplomats, several political and social leaders and members of Iran-Kuwait Friendship Society attended Iran’s Embassy and signed the memorial book to extend sympathy to Iranian people and the families affected by the disaster.

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad sent a message of condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, and Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim sent separate messages to their Iranian counterparts to express sympathy with the families of victims on behalf of government and people of Kuwait.

Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani also attended Ukraine’s Embassy in Kuwait and signed the memorial book to express sympathy with the Ukrainian people.

All 176 passengers on board the Ukrainian Boeing 737 were killed after it crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport early Wednesday.

Among the victims were over 140 Iranian nationals and 32 from other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Canada, and Britain.

On Saturday, the commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh took full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian plane blaming human error and "US adventurism" for the crash that left 176 people dead.

