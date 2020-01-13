Iran Veep orders urgent relief operations in flood-hit areas

Jahangiri issued the instruction after he was briefed on the latest situation in the two flood-hit regions in separate phone conversations with the governors of the provinces.

Praising the efforts made by both officials and groups who instantly rushed to help people in the affected areas, the Veep urged the governors to do their best to provide essential elements including water and electricity grid and to repair the roads so that relief assistance reaches remote villages as well.

Heavy rains started on Thursday night started heavy floods in three provinces in southeast and south of Iran.

Sistan and Baluchestan province was affected in the most severe way due to receiving record-breaking precipitation which is 26 times more than last year.

