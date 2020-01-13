Iran Air still flying to eight European destinations as scheduled

Following false reports claiming that Iran Air’s flights to European destinations have been canceled, the organization issued a statement on Monday saying that flights to Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Vienna, and Cologne are still operating and will leave as scheduled.

Iran Air said that flights to Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden are awaiting authorization from the country as it recently barred Iranian flights from its airspace.

The report came after a Ukrainian Airline passenger plane carrying 176 people, including crew members, crashed in southern Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport last Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces admitted that the plane was targeted by defensive missile system due to human error, expressed regret and apologized for the tragedy.

