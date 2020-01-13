Jan 13, 2020, 11:36 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83631897
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Pakistan discuss de-escalation of regional tensions

Iran, Pakistan discuss de-escalation of regional tensions

Tehran, Jan 13, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi reviewed bilateral ties as well as the ways of de-escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier, Qureshi said in a statement that Pakistan will continue to play its role in reduction of tension in the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's stance that the region cannot afford any other conflict.

The Foreign Minister said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he is visiting Iran to hold talks with the Iranian leadership.

He said he will later visit Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Qureshi stressed the need for the reduction of tension between Iran and the United States.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 5 =