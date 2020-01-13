Iran, Pakistan discuss de-escalation of regional tensions

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier, Qureshi said in a statement that Pakistan will continue to play its role in reduction of tension in the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's stance that the region cannot afford any other conflict.

The Foreign Minister said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he is visiting Iran to hold talks with the Iranian leadership.

He said he will later visit Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Qureshi stressed the need for the reduction of tension between Iran and the United States.

