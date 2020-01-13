Iran envoy urges foreign diplomats to hear their own advice

"As the Iranian high official has formally announced, the moment the police have been informed of the identity of the UK Ambassador, he has been freed," Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter account referring to the arrest of the UK Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire for his participation in an illegal gathering.

"Misinformation is a major source of misunderstanding and detrimental to tranquility," he added.

"European Embassies in Tehran are advising their nationals not to be present in the proximity of political demonstrations in Tehran and other cities," the Iranian diplomat said, adding: "It is logical to expect that this advice would be also heard by their ambassadors and diplomats."

"The UK Foreign Office in its own travel guide has advised the travelers to Iran to keep themselves away from protests," Baeidinejad reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a message elaborated on the reason behind the arrest of Ambassador Rob Macaire, saying he was busted as a foreigner in an illegal gathering.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has commented on the detention of its ambassador in Tehran, terming it as being against international norms.

Some Iranian parliamentarians have urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures against the UK ambassador's move, which they said is "against all international norms".

Macaire was also summoned by Iranian Foreign Ministry last night and was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in illegal gatherings has nothing to do with their responsibilities as the political representatives of their countries and is against the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish