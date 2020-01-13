Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 13

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader urges greater cooperation among regional states

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday called for greater cooperation among regional countries amid “unfavorable conditions” in the Middle East.

- IPA: Iran’s annual pistachio export revenues to hit $2b

The revenues of annual pistachio exports are expected to near $2 billion, said a member of Iran Pistachio Association (IPA) in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily.

- Flash floods inflict damage on hundreds of Iranian villages

Unprecedented flash floods in Iran’s southern and southeastern provinces have hit 350 villages in recent days, damaging thousands of residential buildings, according to IRNA.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S., friends stirring corruption in region

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani here Sunday that corruption generated by the U.S. and its friends is the cause of the inappropriate situation in the region.

- U.S. plotting for extensive terrorist attacks in Iraq

The U.S. is plotting again for recruiting the Daesh terrorist group to attack Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf and set free the Daesh prisoners in Iraq, a prominent security expert says.

- Iran volleyball qualify for Tokyo 2020

Iran eased past China in straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) on Sunday at the AVC Men’s Tokyo Volleyball Qualification tournament to book a place at the 2020 Olympic Games as the best Asian team.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- U.S., friends responsible for volatility in the region

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held talks late on Sunday with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who made a one-day trip to Iran.

- British ambassador to Tehran summoned to Foreign Ministry

British Ambassador Rob Macaire, who was arrested briefly by Iran during demonstrations in Tehran on Saturday afternoon, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Sunday afternoon.

- Iran had no intention to hide causes of Ukrainian plane crash

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said on Sunday that Iran had no intention to hide causes of the Ukrainian plane crash on Wednesday.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Stocks make stunning comeback

Tehran Stock Exchange jumped 4.4% with its main index, TEDPIX, soaring 15,800 points on Sunday as investors strive to make up for the deep losses last week triggered by fears over the escalation of political and military tensions.

- Industries eye capital market for funds

The Ministry of Industries, Mining, and Trade is planning a bigger role for the stock market in funding the industrial sector, the Minister said.

- First PMI on Iran's overall economy exposes recession

Purchasing Managers Index in the ninth month of the current fiscal year (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) settled at 48.22, indicating that Iran’s economy is in recession, according to the Statistics and Economic Analysis Center of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish