Iran's Supreme Leader receives Qatari Emir

The Qatari emir arrived in the capital of Iran on Sunday.

Prior to the meeting, he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and discussed mutual cooperation and bilateral relations.

He is scheduled to hold dialogue with Iran's Parliament (Majlis) Speaker Ali Larijani tonight.

Earlier in a phone conversation with Hamad al-Thani, Rouhani said that reinforcing regional stability and security is very significant for Iran, reiterating that the only way to maintain regional security is promoting friendship and cooperation among neighbors and preventing intervention by the aliens.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish