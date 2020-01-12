Jan 12, 2020, 7:41 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83631341
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's Supreme Leader receives Qatari Emir

Iran's Supreme Leader receives Qatari Emir

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday evening received Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran.

The Qatari emir arrived in the capital of Iran on Sunday.

Prior to the meeting, he met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and discussed mutual cooperation and bilateral relations.

He is scheduled to hold dialogue with Iran's Parliament (Majlis) Speaker Ali Larijani tonight.

Earlier in a phone conversation with Hamad al-Thani, Rouhani said that reinforcing regional stability and security is very significant for Iran, reiterating that the only way to maintain regional security is promoting friendship and cooperation among neighbors and preventing intervention by the aliens.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 9 =