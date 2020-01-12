Pakistani FM stresses expansion of ties with Iran

In a meeting with Khorasan Razavi Governor-General on Sunday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi noted that Iran has proven to be a resilient country and nation, despite the challenges and difficult conditions it has faced in the past and expressed hope that Iran would leave behind the challenges that it faces.

"We can overcome some of the challenges, including sanctions. We can overcome these obstacles with love, interest, warm relationships and trust between the parties," he said.

Qureshi, meantime, said that many Pakistani pilgrims travel to Mashad every year for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), which offers good business opportunities between the two countries.

The high-ranking Pakistani official went on to say that Khorasan Razavi has special spiritual significance and this has led to the expansion of trade between this province and the countries of the region in particular.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish