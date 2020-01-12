Nasrallah: General Soliemani flag-bearer in Middle East

He made the remark in a commemoration ceremony of martyred General Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), in a video conference for thousands of citizens, religious, political and cultural figures and officials and Lebanese media in the Shia cities of Nabatieh, Tyre, Bent Jubeil, Baalbek and Hermel in the south and east of the country.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that "we must express the goodness of these two great commanders and thank them for their valuable service to the Resistance and Lebanon". By introducing Qasem Soleimani, the Hezbollah leader said "we want to introduce this Islamic and global pattern" to the people.

Our acquaintance with Qasem Qasem Soleimani began in the year 1998 when he started as commander of the Quds Force, he said.

"He himself was the one who came to us and did not wait for us to come to him and had close contact with the other resistance commanders. He quickly learned Arabic. We could quickly count him as our brother because he didn't pay attention to the ranks," the Hezbollah chief added.

The Hezbollah secretary-general, meantime, said that General Soleimani helped the commanders of the resistance financially, and provided intellectual assistance to them and met all our needs with patience. When he was elected commander of the Quds Force, resistance was at the height of its anti-Israeli operations, and one of the most important reasons we were able to win and save Lebanon from occupation by the Zionist regime was Haj Qasem.

Nasrallah noted that after the liberation of Lebanon, the phase of taking revenge against the Zionist regime began and "we needed to implement the principles of deterrent resistance" against this regime.

"We made quantitative and qualitative progress in this regard, and General Soleimani pursued this issue on a daily basis and helped us," he added.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah highlighted that with the start of the 33-day war in the summer of 2006, Haj Qasem came to Damascus, and then with great insistence, went to Dahia in south Beirut, and all the days of the war he was with us. He never talked about it after the war. The commander could have stayed in Tehran and done the necessary coordination, but he did not tolerate it and came to the battlefield.

He added that "I urged General Soleimani to come back but he said I will either live with you or die with you". After the 33-day war ended, he told us that he wanted to go back to Iran what do you want. "

Nasrallah said that we want to resettle the refugees and start rebuilding their homes. He went to Iran and provided our needs through the Islamic Republic.

Hezbollah Secretary-General stated that Haj Qasem was directly present in Syria and Lebanon after the crisis created by the Takfiris and the ISIS in the Middle East, Syria, and Lebanon. Some want to undermine the gains of resistance in the Arsal Mountains. But the war in the area was across the war with the ISIS in Homs and Aleppo, Syria, where Haj Qasem was present.

Nasrallah concluded that resistance has transformed Lebanon from a weak state from the Zionist regime's point of view to a strong and strategic threat against it.

"We did not expect the world to look at Lebanon one day like this. All this was due to the blessing of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its messenger Haj Qasem Soleimani," he further added.

