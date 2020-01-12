Iran summons UK envoy over his presence in illegal gathering

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman's office, Iran's official complaint has been communicated to Macaire and to the British government.

UK diplomat was reminded that presence of foreign ambassadors in illegal gatherings has nothing to do with their responsibilities as political representative of that country and is against 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

UK Government should also elaborate in this regard.

Earlier, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a message elaborated on the reason behind arresting Macaire, saying he was busted as a foreigner in an illegal gathering.

"He wasn't detained, but arrested as an unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering," Araghchi tweeted on Sunday in response to High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell who had said: "Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran."

"When police informed me a man was arrested who claims to be UK Amb, I said IMPOSSIBLE! only after my phone conversation w him I identified, out of big surprise, that it's him. 15 min later he was free," he added.

Some parliamentarians urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures against the UK ambassador's move, which they said is "against all international norms".

