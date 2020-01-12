Jan 12, 2020, 4:18 PM
People of Hasaka in Syria hold rally to condemn assassination of Gen Soleimani

Tehran, Jan 12, IRNA - Hasaka residents in Syria on Sunday condemned the presence of the US forces in their country and the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the late commander of the Quds Force, and his companions in Baghdad.

Hasaka residents rallied to protest the presence of the US and Turkish forces in their country, according to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Syrian protesters chanted slogans against US policies in their country calling for the withdrawal of the US troops.

Protesters also condemned the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions in Baghdad.

On January 9, thousands of Syrians in the city of Homs condemned the US terrorist act in assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions.

A large number of Aleppo citizens also condemned the US terrorist act on January 8 in Sadallah al-Jaberi Square.

