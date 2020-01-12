Iran Foreign Ministry sets up hot line for recent air crash

"As part of practical measures to assist families of victims of #PS752 tragic disaster, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a hotline. It is manned 24/7.

Number: +98 21 61153009," Zarif tweeted on Sunday

"Embassies have also been instructed to facilitate assistance to families/friends of victims," he noted.

Earlier, Zarif said: "My colleagues in the foreign ministry—and in embassies, missions and consulates worldwide—share the nation’s grief in the aftermath of the tragedy and stand ready to offer any needed assistance to families of the victims."

The plane of Ukrainian airlines crashed near Tehran minutes after the take-off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

All the 167 passengers and nine crew members on board were killed in the crash.

Earlier in a separate message Iranian top diplomat offered profound regret over the deadly accident, saying: "Human error at the time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces offered explanations for the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft which happened near Tehran on Wednesday.

The statement further assured that the repetition of such errors will be impossible as the body will follow fundamental reforms in the process of operations and is to bring those responsible for the tragedy to the court.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces hereby extends its condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of the incident as well as those foreign nationals aboard the flight. It also offers its apology for the human error which caused the crash.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish