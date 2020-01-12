Iranian parliament sympathizes with victim's families, supports IRGC

They said in the statement, which was read at the open session of the parliament, that they would not let the enemy take opportune from a mistake by a member of the family.

Referring to Iran's response to the US assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani in which one of the biggest US airbases in Iraq was hit repeatedly with missiles, the country's parliamentarians said breaking the hegemonic awe of the criminal government of the US by the IRGC surprised the world.

They said that after World War II, the US attacked different places in the world 53 times, but this was the first time they faced such a brave move.

The statement says that the tragic incident of the accidental downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane was a sad experience that broke hearts.

They also praised the IRGC commanders' honesty and bravery to accept the responsibility of the plane crash.

The Iranian lawmakers reiterated that they would not forget that Iran is in war with the criminal US regime and wouldn’t let one mistake of a member of the family be misused by the enemy.

9417**2050

